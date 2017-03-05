5 Terrific Tech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns

Even as the record busting market rally takes a pause, it may be a good time to take stock of the factors powering it in the first place. Initially met with trepidation, Trump’s electoral victory infused new vigor into the bourses. His promises to reduce taxes and regulatory requirements have been greeted with great enthusiasm by industry at large, helping to propel stocks higher.

Going by current performance, it seems tech stocks have come out ahead of all others during the rally. Despite concerns regarding overvaluation; bright prospects, upbeat earnings and strong economic conditions are helping the sector climb higher. Picking tech stocks seems to be a lucrative proposition at this point. This is especially true for those which are among the top gainers during this period.

Tech is the Leading S&P 500 Sector YTD

The Technology SPDR ( XLK ) has gained 9.1% year-to-date, emerging as the leading gainer among the 10 S&P 500 sectors. In comparison, the S&P 500 itself has gained 5.8% over the same period. The technology heavy Nasdaq has gained 8.4% during the year-to-date timeframe.

Tech heavyweights have been powering gains for the sector.

In particular, FANG stocks have notched up average gains of around 13% year-to-date, adding $155 billion to their collective market value.

On an individual basis, Facebook Inc ( FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) have gained 19.3%, 12.8% 14.2% and 7.4%, respectively during the year-to-date period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) has gained more than 20% over the same period.

Trump’s Victory Provides Boost, Outlook Bright

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to cut taxes, reduce regulations and allow the repatriation of corporate funds held overseas. The tech sector is likely to be a major beneficiary of such policy changes, given that several tech heavyweights have substantial funds parked overseas. Meanwhile, the promise to cut corporate tax rates from 35% to 15% is likely to increase the attractiveness of the U.S. as a business destination and free up funds for investment purposes.

Tech companies are likely to utilize such surplus funds to invest in key trends which are dominating the sector’s landscape. This includes areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and automation of production facilities. The IoT phenomenon has necessitated the rapid introduction of related devices across homes, workplaces and production facilities, leading to an unprecedented increase in the demand for computing power needed to collate and analyze such data.

Meanwhile, market research company IDC has estimated that expenditure on cloud computing will increase by 21.5% up to 2020. This is nearly seven times higher than average projected spending on information technology as a whole.

What’s Offsetting Valuation Concerns?

With the market rally continuing over a considerable period of time, valuation multiples of nearly all major sectors are lingering near their long-term averages. In the case of technology, the price to sales TTM is at 3.12, well above its median value of 2.46 and extremely close to its five year high of 3.15. Only in a 10-year timeframe is a favorable comparison available, since in this case the high is at 13.24.

But investors have been ignoring this lingering fact and have chosen to focus on recent positives. For instance, the sector delivered stellar fourth quarter earnings growth. As of Feb 17, total earnings for tech companies making up 88.5% of the sector’s total market cap were up +8.7% from the same period last year on +6% higher revenues, with 74.1% beating EPS estimates and 74.1% beating revenue estimates.

Among the encouraging earnings results have been those from semiconductor companies. The likes of Broadcom Ltd ( AVGO ), Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) and Skyworks Solutions Inc ( SWKS ) have all posted upbeat earnings results or released positive projections for the future. On Feb 3, shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) gained 3.5% after it raised its forecast for 2017 on rising demand for its memory chips.

Our Choices

Despite the brief hiatus, stocks are likely to move northward shortly. The fundamental catalysts behind market gains, especially economic strength, remain firmly in place. In such a situation, it is likely that the tech sector will take the lead once again since there are several factors working in its favor.

Adding tech stocks to your portfolio, especially those which have gained substantially in recent times, seems to be a prudent option at this time. However, picking winning stocks may be difficult.

This is where our VGM score comes in. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum and the score is a weighted combination of these three scores. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. However, it is important to keep in mind that each Style Score will carry a different weight while arriving at a VGM score.

We have narrowed down our search to the following stocks based on a good Zacks Rank and VGM score.

