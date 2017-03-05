5 Top-Ranked Profitable Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

A company with strong profitability is able to meet all its business-related expenses and offer satisfactory returns for its investors.A profitable company with weak fundamentals may have some shortcomings, but multiple studies indicate that a company with significant profitability is a good investment choice.

Here, we have used ratio analysis to evaluate the profitability of a company. There are mainly four vital profitability ratios, which are gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pre-tax profit margin and net income ratio.

From these, we have selected net income ratio, which is the most widely used and transparent profitability ratio.

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenue. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to pay for its operating and non-operating expenses from its revenue.

A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenue and successfully manage all its business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off. You can see . 12-Month Trailing Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that possess higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months showcase better financial performance.

Stocks that possess higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months showcase better financial performance. 12-Month Trailing Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability. % Rating Strong Buy greater than 70%: This indicates that 70% of the analysts covering these stocks are optimistic.

Here are five of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Next Page