5 Top Stocks to Buy as Bull Market Turns Eight

Had investors taken a leap of faith eight years ago when the broader markets had bottomed out, most would have been seating on a pile of cash today.

March 9, 2017 marks the eighth anniversary of the U.S. stock market’s Bull Run after the terrifying decline triggered by the Great Recession.

The markets endured a lot of gyrations and have come a long way from the rock bottom levels, with some of the latest gains being attributed to President Donald Trump’s market-friendly policies. Trump has also hardly inherited any mess; rather, things are looking pretty bright.

The imminent rate hike shows underlying strength in the economy, while the nearly full-employment level and relatively high corporate profit margins are adding to the bullishness. This calls for investing in some rock-solid stocks that have not only outperformed in the current bull market but also have scope to scale higher.

Markets Have Made a Comeback

The bull market had come into existence on March 9, 2009, when the S&P 500 had seen a steep slide to a low of around 677, plunging 57% due to the financial crisis. The upward trajectory, however, hasn’t been a smooth sail. Even though the markets climbed 30% in 2013 and 11% the next year, the S&P 500 was more or less flat in 2015. In fact, stocks started 2016 on a rocky note fueled by worries of a global recession and drags of cheap oil.

Thankfully, stocks recovered from the panic, with the current Bull Run turning out to be an astonishing one, about 60% longer than an average Bull Run.

Since the dark days of Mar 2009, the S&P 500 has more than tripled, while the tech-laden Nasdaq breezed past the physiologically important 5,000 mark. The market value of U.S. stocks, in fact, soared a whopping $21.2 trillion, as per Wilshire Associates.

A lot many big names hogged the limelight during this eight year of bull run, with Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) climbing a staggering 6,455% from the market’s low on Mar 9, 2009.

Following the drug maker, companies that made the cut with quadruple-digit gains included United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ), American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL ) as well as Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ).

But, for the daring, investing in blue chip stocks eight years ago should have paid off splendidly.

