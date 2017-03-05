5 Top Stocks to Buy as Bull Market Turns Eight

Had investors taken a leap of faith eight years ago when the broader markets had bottomed out, most would have been seating on a pile of cash today.
March 9, 2017 marks the eighth anniversary of the U.S. stock market’s Bull Run after the terrifying decline triggered by the Great Recession.
The markets endured a lot of gyrations and have come a long way from the rock bottom levels, with some of the latest gains being attributed to President Donald Trump’s market-friendly policies. Trump has also hardly inherited any mess; rather, things are looking pretty bright.
The imminent rate hike shows underlying strength in the economy, while the nearly full-employment level and relatively high corporate profit margins are adding to the bullishness. This calls for investing in some rock-solid stocks that have not only outperformed in the current bull market but also have scope to scale higher.
Markets Have Made a Comeback
The bull market had come into existence on March 9, 2009, when the S&P 500 had seen a steep slide to a low of around 677, plunging 57% due to the financial crisis. The upward trajectory, however, hasn’t been a smooth sail. Even though the markets climbed 30% in 2013 and 11% the next year, the S&P 500 was more or less flat in 2015. In fact, stocks started 2016 on a rocky note fueled by worries of a global recession and drags of cheap oil.
Thankfully, stocks recovered from the panic, with the current Bull Run turning out to be an astonishing one, about 60% longer than an average Bull Run.
Since the dark days of Mar 2009, the S&P 500 has more than tripled, while the tech-laden Nasdaq breezed past the physiologically important 5,000 mark. The market value of U.S. stocks, in fact, soared a whopping $21.2 trillion, as per Wilshire Associates.
A lot many big names hogged the limelight during this eight year of bull run, with Incyte Corporation (INCY) climbing a staggering 6,455% from the market’s low on Mar 9, 2009.
Following the drug maker, companies that made the cut with quadruple-digit gains included United Rentals, Inc. (URI), American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) as well as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).
But, for the daring, investing in blue chip stocks eight years ago should have paid off splendidly.