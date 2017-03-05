5 Value Stocks with Great Dividend Growth Prospects

President Trump’s pro-growth agenda has largely fueled the stock market rally of the recent times. However, from a geopolitical perspective, Trump’s election has intensified anxieties, with the real-estate mogul planning to “greatly strengthen and expand” the country’s nuclear capabilities, raising the possibility of a Cold War-era style arms race.

His tweets on potentially massive changes to U.S. policy on China also raise concerns regarding the economy. Apart from this, a sedate global economic growth remains concern for the investor community in general.

Also, fiscal deficits are likely to push up interest rates and the dollar even further. This, in turn, is likely to hurt the economy in the long run.

Based on such a backdrop, investors are looking for some amount of stability in income and growth attributes. For them, picking stocks that not only pay dividends but also consistently increase the payout appears a winning strategy.

Dividend Growth and Its Importance

A few factors that influence dividend growth include the stock’s sustainable business model, profitability history, rising cash flows, decent liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some other value characteristics. Ideally investors look to invest in stocks that pay dividends and have a decent dividend growth history.

For investors with sufficient time in hand, investing in dividend growth stocks is a great way to compound wealth over time, with the added benefit of providing a stream of cash along the way.

However, these stocks are not a fixed income substitute and should not be used as a “safety net” investment by investors who cannot handle the volatility of owning stocks. Although these stocks offer good downside protection and long-term outperformance compared to their peers, they are prone to be volatile and faces risks of permanent losses compared to high-quality bonds.

Screening Parameters

At Zacks, we help you find the stocks that are poised to reap significant returns for your portfolio. Using our Zacks Stock Screener, we have listed five stocks that best fit the following parameters:

Five-Year Historical Dividend Growth Greater than 20%: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.

This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history. Dividend Yield Greater than 2%: This represents how much the company is paying out in dividends each year relative to its share price.

This represents how much the company is paying out in dividends each year relative to its share price. Zacks Rank #2 or Better: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.

Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment. VGM Style Score of B or Better: This is simply a weighted combination of Value, Growth and Momentum. This when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 offers the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that fit the bill:

