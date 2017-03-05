5 Value Traps Every Investor Must Steer Clear From

With stocks trading at or near record highs in the early days of the Trump administration, finding stocks to hate is depressingly easy. I have to remind myself not to ask the question whether a stock can get any cheaper, because the answer is “of course it can.”

Source: Shutterstock

Just look at GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ), which is down 40% over the past year, and is taking a beating today to the tune of 9% to make room for new camera stock Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ).

Or there’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), with a nonexistent price-earnings ratio and roughly 20% market decline over the past 12 months.

Sometimes stocks are cheap for a good reason. The companies listed after the break are a case in point.

Next Page