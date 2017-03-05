Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Sell >

5 Value Traps Every Investor Must Steer Clear From

Remember, stocks are sometimes cheap for a good reason

  |  By Jonathan Berr, InvestorPlace Contributor
With stocks trading at or near record highs in the early days of the Trump administration, finding stocks to hate is depressingly easy. I have to remind myself not to ask the question whether a stock can get any cheaper, because the answer is “of course it can.”

Source: Shutterstock

Just look at GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), which is down 40% over the past year, and is taking a beating today to the tune of 9% to make room for new camera stock Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Or there’s Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), with a nonexistent price-earnings ratio and roughly 20% market decline over the past 12 months.

Sometimes stocks are cheap for a good reason. The companies listed after the break are a case in point.

