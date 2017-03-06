6 Tech Stocks to Buy for the VR Boom

Buzzwords are one of those “things” that excite technology enthusiasts. So trends like “virtual reality” and “augmented reality” may entice investors to pay any price multiple.

AR, or augmented reality, superimposes computer-generated input on top of the real world. Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) ill-fated Google Glass is a good example. VR, or virtual reality, is an artificial environment where the user’s actions partly determine what happens in that environment.

The reality is clearly more muted for this sector. The promises for this market are high, but the rate of adoption for the technology will not happen as fast as everyone thinks. With that warning, let me explain how to buy in the future of VR and AR profits when it finally comes.

