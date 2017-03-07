The 7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Quarter

We all knew that 2017 would be a year full of surprises. With an unpredictable new president in the White House and the animal spirits returning to the stock market, it was a combustible mix. But despite the red-hot gains, a few dividend stocks remain astoundingly well-priced.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the market has been remarkably calm. The S&P 500 is up a respectable — but not particularly noteworthy — 5% year to date, and volatility has been in deepfreeze. Prior to this week, it had been 109 trading days since the S&P 500 had seen a decline of even 1%.

Put another way, the biggest surprise — in a year expected to be full of surprises — is the lack of surprise. This just goes to show that the market has a sense of humor.

But while the broader market has been exceptionally calm in 2017, there are definitely pockets of value forming, particularly in dividend stocks. Many of the dividend stocks that finished 2016 strongly have been taking their lumps in the first quarter. For instance …

Signs that OPEC members are already reneging on their pledge to reduce production have sent the price of crude oil lower and roughed up several high-quality energy stocks.

Automakers have also taken a particularly harsh beating, as 2017 auto sales look to be weaker than previously expected.

All of this creates potential opportunities for us in the second quarter, as falling prices send dividend yields higher. So today, we’re going to look at seven of the best dividend stocks to buy for the second quarter. I expect all to outpace the market.

But the beauty of a dividend strategy is that — even if we’re early — we’re getting paid handsomely to wait. In no particular order …

