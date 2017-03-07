The 7 Best Low-Risk Healthcare Stocks to Buy

As Congress debates the merits of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), investors are increasingly worried about healthcare stocks and the effect the pending legislation could have on American pocketbooks. And Tuesday’s unnerving dip illustrated that failure to pass healthcare legislation soon could have farther-reaching consequences across several other sectors.

Right now, though, investors have more questions than answers.

For example: What makes certain healthcare stocks low-risk investments? That’s not an easy answer given the potential changes coming to the healthcare system and how we pay for it.

“This bill would weaken Medicare’s fiscal sustainability, dramatically increase health care costs for Americans aged 50-64, and put at risk the health care of millions of children and adults with disabilities, and poor seniors who depend on the Medicaid program for long term services and supports and other benefits,” wrote the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in a recent letter to Congress.

Any number of groups could be hit extremely hard by the pending legislation. As a result, identifying healthcare stocks to buy has become a bit of a crapshoot.

For me, the best healthcare stocks are those that do well in any economic environment, are financially stable, have little debt, are growing the top and bottom lines, and if possible, pay a healthy dividend but don’t overdo it.

Based on these criteria, here are my picks for the seven best low-risk healthcare stocks to buy.

