7 ‘Best of the Best’ Stocks to Buy for the Second Quarter

As we begin the second quarter, it’s a good idea to see where we are so we can determine where we’re going and which stocks to buy. Before the close on the last day of Q1, it breaks down like this:

Dow Jones Industrial Average : 4.6% YTD

: 4.6% YTD S&P 500 Index: 5.7% YTD

5.7% YTD Nasdaq 100: 10% YTD

While the Nasdaq 100 is clearly outperforming its larger brethren, and many of the stocks in the index are tech related, it’s not all that’s in there. Using the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ), only 52% of the index is made up of tech. Granted, tech and biotech make up the top 10 holdings, but 24% of the index is consumer services companies and 14% are healthcare stocks.

We can expect in the next quarter and beyond a bit more friction between the White House and Congressional Republicans. President Trump has already declared war against the Freedom Caucus (aka Tea Party) and has even offered to reach across the aisle to Democrats to get things done. None of this sits well with Speaker Paul Ryan or his conservatives.

This next quarter is about making money without worrying about Washington or Wall Street, and the following seven “best of the best” stocks for the second quarter are great choices.

Next Page