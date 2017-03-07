The 7 Biggest Land Mines in Your Portfolio Right Now

The days of easy stock picking after the post-election rally are over.
Political headlines and market uncertainty are once again taking center stage, distracting the market. In addition, there are several stocks that have been affected by the migration from dividend-yielding sectors into the industrial and material sectors as the market continues to adjust to the new president’s pro-growth agenda.
Looking at the landscape of the S&P 500, there are a number of stocks that have been affected by the market’s shift and are at risk of relatively dramatic declines over the next six months.
These aren’t small-cap stocks that are full of risk and thus are expected to take serious lumps in a short amount of time. These are widely held blue-chip stocks, including some of the market’s 10 largest companies.
Here’s a look at seven stocks that could see their gains clipped very soon, and our estimates for just how much downside these picks could have.