7 Blue-Chip Stocks Holding You Back

It’s important to remember that while the aphorism “a rising tide lifts all boats” may work for the oceans, the markets aren’t like a body of water. While this concept may be broadly true, it is by no means something that you should adopt as an investment mantra.

We’ve been in a bull market for blue-chip stocks that has lasted 60% longer than the average bull market. And it shows no signs of stopping. Some of this has to do with the generous nature of the Federal Reserve over this time frame, rather than a rejuvenated economy. But rise it has.

The mistake is to think that this has been good news for all the blue-chip stocks. Some have run into significant challenges in their specific sectors and some are losing out to new competition that is taking advantage of new revenue channels.

We’ve created a list of seven blue-chip stocks that will hold you back. If you own then, unwind your positions. If you don’t own them yet, don’t buy them now.

