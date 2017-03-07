7 Consumer Stocks That Will Lead Your Portfolio

The Federal Reserve raised rates this month — far sooner than expected just three months ago — and durable goods orders are coming in consistently higher than expected. These are bullish signs for the U.S. economy. It means the consumer is reviving and since consumers drive about 70% of the American economy, it augurs good times for consumer stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

Now, this doesn’t mean people will be going out and buying houses, but it does mean people are more comfortable buying things that may be slightly more expensive or indulgent than they were in the past. Brand name clothes, cool household devices, a nicer bottle of wine.

What’s more, given some of the volatility in Washington, consumer stocks tend to be rock solid hedges against any uncertainty or increased volatility. When there’s a bullish long-term outlook, but a cloudy short-term view, consumer stocks are the pros’ choice.

Below are seven consumer stocks that will lead your portfolio through this year of the consumer.

