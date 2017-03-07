Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

7 Future Blue-Chip Stocks You Need to Buy

Here are seven future blue-chip stocks to buy, based on strong earnings, revenue and dividend growth

  |  By Bret Kenwell, InvestorPlace Contributor
Over the years, I’ve had my share of investing ups and downs. In that time, I’ve come to learn that I’m good at one kind of investing: finding future blue-chip stocks.

So what exactly am I looking for in these future blue-chip stocks to buy? I want stocks with a history of strong earnings, revenue and dividend growth.

Simply put, I have seen the incredible gains in stocks like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) when compounded over 30-plus years. Yes, I realize buying some of the stocks on our list today will not provide the outsize rewards that Walmart and McDonald’s have. But I would rather sacrifice some of that upside in favor of stocks with a proven track record, consistent business and promising future.

These blue-chip stocks include some names you probably know, and some you don’t. Most of them already boast strong business growth, but what we want to see from here is a management focus on growing the dividend. Eventually, you can expect these stocks to provide significant income in addition to at least modest growth in the future.

I will be the first to admit, these future blue-chip stocks are not cheap, especially after the post-election rally. But premium stocks come with a premium valuation. That’s why you can’t buy blindly. My suggestion? Write each of these stocks down, then wait for the broader market pullback that is more than due after such a rip-roaring run. Then, monitor each one for a 10% to 20% retreat from current prices, and when that happens … buy!

Without further ado, here’s a look at seven future blue-chip stocks to buy.

