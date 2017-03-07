Tesla (TSLA) up despite $1.2 billion stock-and-debt cash raise >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

7 Small-Cap Tech Stocks on the Cutting Edge

If you're looking for the hottest growth track in tech, think small

  |  By Louis Navellier, Editor, Blue Chip Growth
    View All  

Continued good news about the economy is starting to thaw parts of the market that have been quietly chugging along in recent years — especially in small-cap tech.

7 Small-Cap Tech Stocks on the Cutting Edge
Source: Shutterstock

For most of these stocks, the recovery began from rock-bottom levels last year. But as the economy stabilized and slowly strengthened, these stocks started their rise. Simply put, these seven small-cap tech stocks to buy are ready to rock ‘n’ roll.

There are two main factors at play here. First, in a growing economy, small stocks usually perform better than large stocks. They’re starting from a smaller base of business and a growing order base makes the grow much faster. It’s like comparing a mature plant to a seedling. The same amount of water has a greater effect on the growth rate of the seedling.

Second, we’re in the beginnings of a cyclical upturn in tech. There is a new wave of demand for cutting-edge equipment that will take broadband and telecommunications to the next level. These companies are laser focused on important niches in this trend.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/03/7-small-cap-tech-stocks-on-the-cutting-edge/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC