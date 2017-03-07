7 Stocks That Will Hit All-Time Lows in 2017

It’s a bull market. Macroeconomic sentiment has turned notably positive since the election. Major indices are at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average setting 12 consecutive record highs for the first time in almost 30 years.

And yet, some stocks have somehow been left behind.

With some investors seeing the current market as a bit overheated, stocks not participating in 2017’s gains appear particularly vulnerable. After all, if a stock can’t gain in this environment — with so many bullish investors — what happens when broad market sentiment inevitably reverses?

Earlier we looked at seven stocks set to hit all-time highs in this strong bull market. Now, we will take a look at seven stocks that have been left behind — and that seem likely to hit their all-time lows this year, even if the markets continue to reach new heights.

Next Page