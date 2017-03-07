The 7 WORST Stocks to Buy Right Now

Trying to predict where broad markets are going to go usually is a bit of a fool’s errand. At the moment, it seems downright impossible.

After all, there are a lot of investors and observers calling the market overvalued. By many measures, earnings multiples are at their highest since before the financial crisis.

But at the same time, there are signs of life in the U.S. economy. Consumer and CEO confidence levels both have improved. Prices of commodities like copper and steel are rising, indicating demand ahead of construction projects.

Where the market will go from here is anyone’s guess. The best an investor can do is pick quality companies and ride out whatever storms can do. But in this market, there are stocks to avoid — no matter what happens in the macro environment or in the broad market. After all, an important part of investing is avoiding big losses.

Which is why you should steer way clear of these seven losers, which are easily among the worst stocks to buy right now:

Next Page