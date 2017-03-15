75 Household Names To Sell Right Away

As we approach the end of the first quarter, now is an excellent time to trim your portfolio of all dead weight.

I’m talking about all of the companies that have announced mixed earnings results or have sloppy guidance looking forward.

Of course, it can be tedious reviewing the latest earnings results for each of your companies, so I’ve broken down the top 75 big blue chips that you should take profits on immediately.

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

More From InvestorPlace