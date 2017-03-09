9 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $9 a Share

The best cheap stocks to buy now on Wall Street are never easy to identify. Should you invest in cheap stocks that once were $50 a share, and now trade for just a few bucks? That’s risky because the company clearly isn’t what it once was. Should you invest in cheap stocks that are growing but still struggling to turn a profit? Well, that has obvious risks, too.

Source: Shutterstock

The answer for investing in cheap stocks involves a mix of following the news and following your instincts. Penny stocks can often be incredibly volatile, so it also helps to have patience and a realistic outlook on the risks involved.

In the following nine cheap stocks to buy now, I’ve identified low-priced investment ideas with high potential based on current news and future trends. This involves an honest look at the fundamentals as well as honest projections of the future.

It should go without saying cheap stocks trading for only a few dollars a share often do not have a lot of room for error, so it’s crucial to do your own research. But here are a few great ideas to start with, with a list of the best cheap stocks to buy now under $9.99 per share as of this writing.

Next Page