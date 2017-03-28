Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Deere & Company (DE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ), Toro Co (NYSE: TTC ) , and Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 3/29/17.

Deere will pay its quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on 5/1/17, Toro will pay its quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents per share on 4/12/17, and Sun Hydraulics will pay its quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share on 4/15/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

As a percentage of DE’s recent stock price of $107.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Deere to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when DE shares open for trading on 3/29/17.

Similarly, investors should look for TTC to open 0.29% lower in price and for SNHY to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DE, TTC, and SNHY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deere & Co. :

Toro Company :

Sun Hydraulics Corp. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Deere, 1.17% for Toro, and 1.03% for Sun Hydraulics.

