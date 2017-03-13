Assured Guaranty Ltd. Stock (AGO) A Value Buy In The World’s Best Industry

Insurance is the best business in the world.

It’s not just one of the best, but the very best. After all, insurance is the only business in the world that routinely enjoys a positive cost of capital. Every other business on earth is required to pay for its capital. And the cost of capital is always a consideration when starting or growing a business.

But not for insurance. A good insurance company gets all the capital it needs for free. Not only that, but it is actually paid to take it. Simply put, insurance is in a class of its own. But that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t without risks.

After all, insurance contracts are set up such that the insurer keeps the premiums even if no loss occurs. But it also means that losses could exceed the amount of a customer’s premiums. And if too many large losses occur, an insurer could face a financial nightmare. That’s the reason insurers are so heavily regulated by governments around the world.

The Key To The Insurance Business

Thankfully, the best insurance companies mitigate these risks. They ensure the fees they charge for investing a customer’s capital exceed the risks they accept by extending insurance to them. By doing so, these companies make an underwriting profit (a loss ratio of less than one). More importantly, they maintain their underwriting discipline even during “soft” periods when premiums fall.

And it’s exactly how Warren Buffet evaluates insurance companies. He understands that the best insurers produce underwriting profits. By consistently doing so, an insurance company can grow its float and book value. In fact, history proves that companies with the best results in these metrics prove to be the world’s finest insurers.

The key here is to understand what we mean when describing “float.” Insurance float is the money insurance companies have collected in premiums, but have not yet paid in claims. As long as an insurer maintains its underwriting standards, the float becomes a permanent loan.

But unlike other business loans, float carries a negative interest rate. That is, insurers are paid to manage their customers’ capital. At the same time, the insurer keeps all the investment gains.

That’s why insurance is the perfect business.

It also helps explain why so many insurers advertise cavemen, geckos, and mayhem on TV. You see, these companies are on the hunt for people who will likely not need the insurance and who are willing to pay the insurer to hold their money.

All of which begs the central question: Why are so many investors turned off by investing in insurance companies?

Perhaps too many investors fail to understand the economics of the insurance business. Float, for example, is not disclosed in SEC filings. But whatever the reason, investors short-change their returns by ignoring solid insurance companies.

Take Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( AGO ) for instance…

