A Win-Win Trade for Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock

A brokerage call has the bears playing an offensive full-court press in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE:UAA). But is it really time to sell, look for a rebound or call a timeout in UAA stock? Let’s take a look at the news, Under Armour chart and options market to come up with a game plan.

It’s been a tough year for UAA stock and its shareholders. The now regularly questioned athletics upstart, teetering large cap and one-time Wall Street darling is off 29% in 2017 compared to the S&P 500’s gain of more than 7%.

Worse yet, since its all-time-high of $52.95 in September 2015, the past year-and-a-half has seen UAA stock collapse by a full 60% at Monday’s close.

From distribution channel headaches, necessitated spending to guard against increasingly fierce competition from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY), “fast-casual athletics” from retailers like Old Navy Inc. and based on my own buying habits, no name knock-offs purchased on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), it’s been tough times for UAA stock.

Bottom line, the full-court press has resulted in a series of weaker profit reports, reduced sales forecasts and margins squeezed tighter than one of Under Armour’s still-ubiquitous compression shirts.

And just when UAA investors thought things couldn’t get any worse, an analyst call on Monday insisted expectations for a quick rebound still need to be tempered. Specifically, Nomura’s Simeon Siegel cut the outfit to “reduce” and warned Under Armour’s days as a fast-growth company are over and UAA’s current share price still reflects a rich multiple that needs to come down.

On the heels of the report UAA stock shed 4.09% to $20.62 and a bit closer to Nomura’s below-market price target of $16.

UAA Stock Monthly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at the monthly price chart of Under Armour and it’s obvious the halcyon days of go-go growth expectations, upgrades and analyst accolades are well-removed from today’s reality.

But is $16 a share in UAA stock a realistic forecast? Technically speaking and emphasizing the big picture, shares appear marginally oversold as UAA trades below its Bollinger band while sporting a weak stochastics indicator.

UAA stock is also currently testing its 62% retracement level based on its all-time-low to December 2015 high. A hold of this key support line would provide evidence that a meaningful low is in-the-making.

More cautiously, this strategist doesn’t think UAA stock is at the point of giving bullish investors relief. Why, you ask? The current testing of Fibonacci support on the daily and weekly charts amounts to a lateral consolidation in shares. And if UAA breaks this narrow and key band of support, aggressive towel throwing from bulls and bears piling deeper into Under Armour needs to be respected.

Net, net — if investors are looking to buy into UAA stock, I’d wait and give up 5% to 10% of upside for some confirmation on the lower time-frames that technical support has indeed held or wait until price action closer to Nomura’s target affords Under Armour a deeper value play opportunity.

