Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

Why AbbVie Inc Was a Named Top Dividend Stock (ABBV)

ABBV earns a S.A.F.E. rating based on these key metrics

  |  By , ETFChannel.com
   

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) has been named to the Dividend Channel ”S.A.F.E. 25” list, signifying a stock with above-average ”DividendRank” statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ”DividendRank” report.

Why AbbVie Inc Was a Named Top Dividend Stock (ABBV)According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AbbVie is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.77% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $272,268,804 worth of ABBV shares.

AbbVie Inc made the “Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25” list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

START SLIDESHOW:
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

The annualized dividend paid by AbbVie is $2.56 per share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/11/2017.

Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ABBV, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ABBV+Dividend+History+Chart

ABBV operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

More From InvestorPlace

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/03/abbv-named-top-25-safe-dividend-stock-increasing-payments-for-decades/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC