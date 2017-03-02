Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock Jumps on Signs of a Turnaround

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ) stock was up on Thursday on signs that the company may be about to make a turnaround.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. says that it expects comparable sales to increase in 2017 when compared to 2016. However, it also notes that it will face challenging comparable sales during the first half of the year. This news came in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported earnings per share of 71 cents for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is below its earnings per share of 85 cents from the same time last year. It also came in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the quarter, which was 75 cents per share.

Revenue reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the fourth quarter of the year was $1.04 billion. This is a drop from ANF’s revenue of $1.11 billion that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2015. It also wasn’t able to reach analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported operating income of $61.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The specialty retailer reported operating income of $120.08 million during the same period of the year prior.

Net income that was reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the fourth quarter of the year was $50.11 million. The retail company’s net income from the same time in 2015 was $58.91 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s earnings per share for the full year of 2016 was 6 cents and its revenue was $3.34 billion. Its 2015 earnings report included earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $3.52 billion. Wall Street was expecting ANF to report losses per share of 5 cents on revenue of $3.33 billion in 2016.

ANF stock was up 12% as of Thursday morning.