If I’m being painfully transparent, I almost want to call Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD ) “fake news.” A little more than two years ago, AMD stock was trading for under two bucks. Now, it has been toying with $15 with little sign of slowing down. And I don’t consider a near 5% loss on the day to be a sign of anything. This is especially true considering Advanced Micro Devices is up 22.6% for the year so far.

I understand the point that rallies can be extremely pronounced from the depths of market volatility. We’ve seen similar patterns in the number one rival for AMD stock: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Those that bought the dips in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and held on for the big surge were handsomely rewarded.

But these are companies that are recognized leaders in their field of specialty. AMD, in contrast, historically has been the discount leader, playing catch-up with the big boys.

Still, AMD stock registered an amazing 295% run last year. Even more astounding, speculators that caught AMD in mid-February of 2016 saw their investment rise by around 600%! Go in hard with a couple performances like that and you’ll be out of the rat race in no time.

But is there any growth remaining in Advanced Micro Devices?

A Game Changer (Literally!) for AMD Stock

InvestorPlace contributor Joseph Hargett certainly thinks so. His bullishness isn’t based just on the momentum begetting momentum thesis. Rather, Hargett sees the company’s latest Ryzen CPU as a game changer, something that will put the hurting on Intel. From the initial reports, it’s hard to disagree.

Ryzen will go head-to-head with Intel’s flagship i7 processor, which isn’t a surprising move in and of itself. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel have always warred for consumer attention like bitter siblings. Naturally, Intel has had the upper hand, whereas AMD was considered the “poor man’s Intel.” That same dynamic can be found in the markets, with AMD stock gyrating from euphoria to despair and back again.

Although it’s a commonly expressed sentiment with mixed results, this time could be different for Advanced Micro Devices. The Ryzen is armed with more features than the i7, including attributes that are vital to its core video-gamer base.

Most importantly, it clocks in at half the price of its rival’s offering, which will inevitably draw much excitement. AMD has previously supplied chips to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) for their video game systems.

On the technical front, Hargett notes that there’s significant shorting activity in AMD stock. All it would take are a few good reviews, and that will send shares moving higher. Those who are short Advanced Micro Devices will have to cover their position to stay in it. But the overwhelming upside pressure could be too much, forcing them to close their transaction. In order to do that, borrowed shares of AMD stock that initiated the short would have to be bought back.

After those market gymnastics, demand for AMD shoots even higher.

Next Page