AMD Confirms It: Ryzen CPUs Are Locking Up PCs

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) was expecting to be celebrating right about now. The beginning of its campaign to grab back marketshare from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) is underway. The new Ryzen 7 CPU was released with considerable fanfare at the start of March, the Ryzen 5 is coming in a matter of weeks, and its new Naples CPUs for data centers have been announced.

Source: AMD

Unfortunately, there’s a snag and it’s a pretty serious one. Those new AMD Ryzen CPUs are causing PCs to lock up. Advanced Micro Devices has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix.

AMD Ryzen Chips Are a Critical Launch

This is a critical time for Advanced Micro Devices. The company has been competing against Intel in the market for computer CPUs for decades, and AMD has slipped into single-digit marketshare.

However, 2017 marks a potential turning point for AMD, an opportunity to hit its rival hard.

Intel has abandoned its “tick tock” CPU release strategy, meaning that this year’s seventh-generation Core processors are a modest improvement over last year’s. Advanced Micro Devices, on the other hand, is going all out with significant improvements to its chips, making them much faster than before.

On top of that, AMD’s strategy of pushing multiple cores and multi-threading across its CPU line-up is beginning to pay off with the growing popularity of PC software that can take advantage of this capability — virtual reality, video games and video editing software, for example.

Intel’s decision to more or less coast this year combined with the surge in popularity of VR and other applications that perform better with multi-threading CPUs gives AMD an opening.

The AMD Ryzen 7 is taking on Intel’s Core i7 for performance desktops, the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 5 is aimed at the mainstream Intel Core i5. And the recently announced AMD Naples is coming in the second quarter to take on Intel’s Xeon processors in data centers. The high performance, 128-core Naples is claimed to outperform the Xeon by as much as 2.5 times on key tasks.

But there’s a problem.

AMD Ryzen 7 Is Locking Up PCs

The press around AMD’s new generation of processors had been largely positive. However, potential disaster struck when reports began to surface that PCs equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 7 chips were locking up.

