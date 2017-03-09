Drop Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock. Here’s Why.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are on a tear this year. Through Mar. 8, AMD stock is up close to 17%. In stark contrast, its two main rivals are down for the year. Longer-term, the opposite will likely occur.

The hype surrounding Advanced Micro Devices stems from the exciting markets it serves.

Namely, it sells chips and technology that are integral in helping computers and video games run, and newer markets such as datacenters and artificial intelligence that help computing systems pursue machine-learning.

Unfortunately, AMD doesn’t make money selling its chips. In fact, it hasn’t in some time. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results didn’t indicate its loss-making ways will end any time soon. The market is intrigued about the firm’s future prospects, but may have gotten ahead of itself with Advanced Micro Devices.

AMD stock has risen nearly seven fold from around $2 per share to above $13 in the past year. That is more than twice the performance of arch-rival Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which itself nearly tripled in price last year. After some initial skepticism, I have really warmed to Nvidia’s prospects, and the stock has come down in price. It currently sits back below $100 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices operates in some of the same markets as Nvidia. Last year, AMD reported $4.3 billion in sales; 54% of the top line stemmed from the processors, customized chip systems and related technology that form the guts of gaming consoles. This includes Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox and Sony Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation.

Where Advanced Micro Devices Is Struggling

The remaining 46% consists of selling processors and chipsets that run desktops and notebooks. You could say that this business competes directly with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), but the fact is Intel has been crushing AMD since about 2005 in this business.

Back in early 2006, AMD and Intel each had about 50% market share in the CPU market. Since then, Intel has steadily dominated the market and now controls 80% of the market. AMD’s share is down to roughly 20%.

There is speculation that Advanced Micro Devices is better competing with Intel lately. AMD’s chip business grew revenue 9% for the year, which is certainly respectable, and operating losses were cut in half to $240 million. Its gaming business reported more modest 5.4% growth and positive operating income of $283 million that was up 32% year-over-year.

Unfortunately AMD still lost close to $400 million, or $0.60 per share, for the full year. Free cash flow was positive, but not by much (about $13 million), for all of 2016. Management did sell some equity interests in ATMP JV that brought in $342 million, which it used to pay down debt.

