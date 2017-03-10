Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is MUCH More Than Ryzen

The past couple of weeks have been … well, interesting ones for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) shareholders. AMD stock, after more than quintupling over the course of the prior 12 months, fell 16% in just four days a week ago and has struggled to pick itself up off the mat in the meantime.

The prod for the pullback? Reports that its new (and well-hyped) computer processor wasn’t performing quite as well as expected once put to the test in real-world applications. As Ars Technica reviewer Mark Walton put it:

“The [Ryzen] 1800X lags behind its Intel counterparts in gaming, regardless of whether it’s running at the same clock speed or higher.”

It was a real blow to optimistic investors, who had bid AMD stock up in a big way on hopes that the new CPU would be the centerpiece of a turnaround story. Now that story is in question.

Thing is, the Ryzen may not be as central to the company’s rebound as it’s been made it to be. Indeed, Advanced Micro Devices has a lot more going for it besides the new CPU that investors aren’t giving it credit for. Three specific items come to mind. Note than a handful of AMD’s competitors are now becoming partners.

3 Things AMD Still Has Going For It

While investors had high expectations for Ryzen, the future for Advanced Micro Devices isn’t dependent on it. In fact, there are three other areas that may end up meaning even more for its top and bottom lines.

In no particular order …

Penetrating the Cloud Market: While AMD has always had a presence in most key tech markets, cloud computing was never a key one for the company. That’s changing now though… a ball that got rolling just in the past few weeks. In November, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google division tapped AMD, looking to add its graphical processor units to Google’s machine learning architecture.

It’s a curious development, as GPU chips weren’t designed to do anything more than handle a computer’s display screen. As it turns out, though, its GPUs are very capable of parallel computing, which is a critical aspect of this new cloud-based function.

In the meantime, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) selected AMD processors to power its next-generation open course cloud platform.

At stake is a piece of the cloud infrastructure market worth an estimated $300 billion per year.

More Licensing Revenue: It’s only an unconfirmed rumor thus far, but a reasonably credible one. That is, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) is reportedly interested in using AMDs Radeon graphics technology to power Intel’s integrated GPUs in future computers … displacing Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). The agreement between Nvidia and Intel ends at the end of March.

At the very least, the prospect of such an IP licensing deal could mean a couple hundred million dollars in annual high-margin revenue. If Intel really wants to step up its game, though, it could help fund improvements in the way its CPUs handle graphics.

