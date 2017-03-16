Interest Rates are Rising — Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Far Behind?

As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday afternoon. The overnight interest rate was raised by 25 basis points. This was not a shock to most traders and investors, as a rate hike was expected especially after solid unemployment numbers were released on Friday.

One thing that can be shocking that affects the market is mergers and acquisitions. If you have ever been long a position on a company that has been taken over, it is quite the pleasant surprise particularly for your P&L.

Just on Monday, long position holders of Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) were ecstatic that shares suddenly moved higher by about 34%. Many traders and investors will then start to think what company may be in that same position of being bought?

Take a look at a recent article written by Larry Ramer. He points out that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) looks attractive for several reasons, including the price and their highly regarded new chips and processors.

With the stock trading the neighborhood of $14 a share, it not extremely expensive compared to the likes of an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

That being said, buying 100 shares will set a trader or investor back about $1,400 ($14 X 100). An option trader can set-up a bullish position for less capital for a certain amount of time with substantially less risk then just buying the outright.

AMD Stock Trade Idea



The Rationale: The two most popular bullish positions using options are to either buy a call option or buy a vertical debit spread (bull call). Each has pros and cons. The long call position has unlimited profitability, like a stock position, up until expiration, but it comes with a cost of time decay.

Options are a decaying asset, and every day that passes the option loses value due to time unlike stock.

A vertical debit spread can cost less than buying a call position, can neutralize time decay depending on how it is set up, but it also limits any additional profits above the short strike.

