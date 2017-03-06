Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is Still a Buy on Any GOOD Dip

To say last week was a tough one for owners of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) would be a considerable understatement. It was an awful week, with AMD stock giving up nearly 15% of its value since the prior Monday’s close.

The setback was spurred by news that the company’s new ballyhooed Ryzen processor wasn’t all it was supposed to be. That is to say, it didn’t operate as well as it was expected to, particularly for gamers, who make up a key piece of the struggling PC market.

Is this a much-deserved selloff, or does the market just not understand what the Ryzen was supposed to be for AMD? It’s a little of both. At the end of the day though, the future for Advanced Micro Devices still looks much better than its past.

Advanced Micro Devices’ Ryzen Disappoints, But …

Although it wasn’t alone in its disappointment, it was largely all-things-computer website Ars Technica that did the bulk of the damage to AMD stock last week, when reviewer Mark Walton opined “The [Ryzen] 1800X lags behind its Intel counterparts in gaming, regardless of whether it’s running at the same clock speed or higher.”

PCWorld and PC Gamer were also unenthused, saying games didn’t play as well on the hardware as had been hoped.

Those tests, however, weren’t entirely fair.

Chief among the important footnotes is that the games being used to perform those trials weren’t likely optimized to operate on the new Ryzen CPU.

It’s an overlooked nuance of the PC gaming market, but that software is designed to run on a specific set of hardware (or several different configurations of hardware). As AMD CEO Lisa Su recently explained, “What we’re doing with the high-end is putting an 8-core processor out there, where today most games use only 4 cores. So, there’s some software tuning that needs to be done.”

Even then, though, owners of AMD stock may not be correctly assessing the situation.

The Rest of the AMD Story

While Ryzen may have missed the mark, it was a tainted trial. Aside from the lack of games being written specifically with the Ryzen’s new architecture in mind, the new CPU is only one part of a one-two punch combination Advanced Micro Devices has been developing for quite some time now.

The second half of that combination is the new graphics-processing unit called Vega. As I explained back on Jan. 12:

“The Vega platform employs a whole new kind of thinking about the way a machine handles all the video-based demands put on it. Its second-generation high bandwidth memory (or HBM2) is a stacked memory architecture that performs significantly better than the more common GDDR5 (double data rate type-five) utilized by most graphics-processing units today. This arrangement allows for a so-called High Bandwidth Cache and High Bandwidth Controller, which effectively offloads the memory work usually performed by a graphics card to that computer’s — the motherboard’s — memory. This means a practically infinite amount of memory can be dedicated to handling the display. The maximum virtualization is capped at a ridiculous 512 terabytes.”

It matters, because Vega and Ryzen work very well together.

It’s also worth noting that not all of the recent tests of Ryzen were done using a motherboard that favors Ryzen. Future boards will be built from the ground up for both the new CPU and the new GPU.

