3 Reasons Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Has Plenty More Upside

Not long ago, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) was considered a has-been. But of course, the rumors of the company’s death have been, well, greatly exaggerated. Consider that AMD stock has skyrocketed 600% during the past 12 months.

Now the company is suddenly part of the hot crowd of chip operators, such as Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). In fact, AMD stock was able to outpace the company. After all, for the past year, NVDA stock has logged a gain of 220%.

OK, so what can we expect with AMD stock going forward? Can it sustain the gains?

I think so. Granted, the returns will probably not necessarily be in the triple digits. What’s more, you should expect quite a bit of volatility.

But for the most part, AMD stock still should catch lots of fire. Let’s see why:

Reason No. 1 for AMD Stock: Leadership

When it comes to the technology world, it’s critical that the CEO have the right blend of technical skills and business acumen. Just look at Steve Jobs at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) or Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Mark Zuckerberg.

So as for the case of Advanced Micro Devices, it looks like the company has a CEO who fits the bill: Lisa Su. Since taking the helm a couple years, she has been impeccable with her strategic moves and strong focus on disciplined execution.

But then again, she has the right background to lead a company like AMD. She holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from MIT. Oh, and she has authored over 40 technical papers. Yet along the way, Su has served at executive-level positions at companies like Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: FSL ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ).

Reason No. 2 for AMD Stock: Product Innovation

Until recently, the phrase “product innovation” and Advanced Micro Devices were usually not used in the same sentence! The company usually had a vague product strategy and seemed more concerned about focusing on niche markets.

But all this has changed — and fast. For this year, AMD plans to launch three major product lines — all of which are targeting major market opportunities. Now, the details are a bit vague, but it does look like AMD will have standout offerings that should move the needle in terms of revenues and profits.

Consider that this week, AMD will officially launch three Ryzen chips for gaming systems. And for the highest performing one, the price tag will be half-off compared to a comparable chip from rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Seems like a no-brainer that this will gin up lots of demand, right?

Definitely.

