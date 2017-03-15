With its strong positive catalysts and leverage to high growth technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) could very well follow in the footsteps of Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) and become a takeover target. Given its powerful growth catalysts and high takeover potential, AMD stock is attractive at current levels, despite its huge advance over the last year.

Of course, Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) acquisition of Mobileye was seen as an effort by the chip giant to buy a growth engine. Similarly, AMD’s highly regarded new chips and processors, combined with its significant presence in the rapidly expanding gaming and graphics markets, make the company a growth engine that could easily attract a suitor such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO ) or International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ).

AMD’s upcoming Zen chips “are expected to be good,” reported PC World, and Forbes columnist Anthony Leather said of its Ryzen chips, “for anyone that does often use rendering, video editing or other programs that benefit from the extra cores and threads, Ryzen is shaping up to be fantastic value.”

Most reviewers found that the Ryzen 7 1800K processor slightly outperforms the equivalent Intel processor, but AMD’s product sells for half the price of Intel’s offering, Leather reported.

Moreover, Ryzen processors will be used for video gaming, as are AMD’s Radeon graphics cards. Demand for digital games is growing quickly as mobile games become more popular, new consoles are launched, and virtual reality and augmented reality start to take off.

Speaking of VR and AR, “AMD’s Radeon RX 480 (graphics card) can …power virtual reality headsets offered by Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Oculus and HTC,” but the cards have a relatively low price tag, VentureBeat has said, as I noted in this Seeking Alpha piece. So by buying Advanced Micro Devices, an acquirer would obtain access to VR and AR, which are expected to be quite lucrative, PC World has quoted research firm IDC as saying.

Specifically, by 2020, 64.8 million VR devices will be shipped, up from an estimated 9.6 million last year, the firm predicted. Some 45.6 million AR hardware products will be shipped in 2020, up from 400,000 in 2016, according to the firm.

