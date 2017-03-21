Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Moves Into the S&P 500

The S&P 500 just welcomed its newest real estate investment trust to the index, urban office specialist REIT Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE ). ARE stock specializes in office space for technology and life sciences companies in innovation clusters like Boston, San Francisco, New York and Seattle.

ARE is not a particularly high yielder by REIT standards, yielding a modest 3% at current prices. But the REIT has been aggressively raising its dividend, more than doubling it since 2010.

To make room for Alexandria Real Estate, Standard & Poor’s is giving beleaguered solar energy company First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) the boot, relegating it to the S&P Midcap 400 index. Likewise, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF ) are getting promoted to the S&P 500, while Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ) and Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR ) are getting demoted to the S&P Midcap 400.

The move was part of a larger index reshuffle that resulted from S&P’s changing its market cap criteria. To make the cut for the S&P 500, a company now needs to have a market cap of $6.1 billion or greater, up from $5.3 billion previously.

Changes like these aren’t rare, as S&P adds and subtracts at least a handful of companies every year. But there are some points worth noting.

Expect to See More REITS in the S&P 500

REITs have been eligible for the S&P 500 since 2001, when Equity Office Properties broke into the index as its first REIT (Equity Office has since merged with Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX )). The list has now ballooned to 29 names, and I expect that number to continue growing.

S&P carved out a dedicated sector to REITs last year, whereas previously they had been lumped into the financial sector. This higher profile should only accelerate the flow of capital into the REIT sector, boosting market caps and making more REITs eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500.

This goes hand in hand with the broader acceptance of REITs among investors. In the 1990s, when I first started investing, most investors had never heard of them, or if they had, they didn’t understand them or had a negative opinion of them. 20 years later, REITs are viewed by many investors as a mainstay in an income portfolio. And I don’t see that changing.

While rising, CD and bond yields are still exceptionally low, and investors looking to secure a respectable income from their investments will need to look beyond traditional fixed income. The global hunt for yield is far from over.

Next Page