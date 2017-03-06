Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Is the Real Omnichannel Play

Since I last wrote about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), BABA stock has moved in a narrow trading range between $101 per share and $104, opening for trade Mar. 6 at about $103.

Investors seem torn between U.S. government statements calling Alibaba’s Taobao a “notorious market” rife with counterfeits (an issue BABA says it wants China’s government to address through criminal law) and a more sanguine view based on the company’s continual international expansion, most notably to India.

I have called Alibaba an “anti-poverty play” because it uses technology to connect small producers to big markets, and deliver the world’s newest consumers to the digital mainstream.

I’m not willing to say Alibaba stock will rise 20% over its present level, based on its meeting earnings estimates, as InvestorPlace contributor Richard Saintvilus has claimed. But I do feel investor patience in BABA stock will be rewarded over one year, three years or five because of the company’s unique value proposition.

BABA Stock: Remember the Omnichannel

A few years ago, many U.S. retailers like Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M ) were talking about the “omnichannel,” combining brick-and-mortar stores with online retailing.

Alibaba believes in the vision, but it has a more sophisticated way of going about it. Instead of just having just a freestanding store and a Website tied to it, Alibaba is using the Chinese stores it is aligned with, electronics and appliance retailer Suning Commerce and mall operator Intime, as testbeds to turn shopping into a game.

For instance, why can’t the mall become the focus of an augmented reality game akin to Pokemon Go, in which players collect discounts that can be used either online or offline? Why can’t you add virtual reality to products inside a store, so customers can learn all about them by picking them up, compare the offer to others and buy them on the spot?

BABA can do all this because it owns a payment system called Alipay, it owns the Alibaba Cloud that handles the back-end of the game, it owns the Tmall virtual mall and Taobao stores and it runs logistics through a company called Cainiao.

The result is a new type of shopping experience for luxury retail, one that can scale and go down-market quickly.

Making Employees Stakeholders

While U.S. reporters are focused on India e-commerce as a “two-horse” race between BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), it’s how the company is moving into India that is most interesting to me.

First, it’s going in through payments, taking a majority stake in Paytm E-commerce Pvt., the commerce end of a payments business.

Second, the deal is structured so that Alibaba’s current stake of 62% can be cut to 52%, with employees holding 10% of the company. BABA has been recruiting Indian executives to run its Indian businesses and it is keeping the founder of parent company One97, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

