Cloud services are a big business that is only getting bigger. When you think of the cloud, the one company that tends to immediately come to mind is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — if for no other reason than when its AWS cloud servers go down, half the internet seems to go with them. But Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is betting big on the cloud too, and at its Next 2017 event, the company had some big announcements.

Google cloud is celebrating some much-needed wins, including new partners, a significant steal for G Suite and recognition for topping cloud providers in 2016 for reliability.

Google Cloud Takes Aim at AWS, Azure

The public cloud is currently dominated by Amazon’s AWS, with over 30% of the market — triple the footprint of second-place Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Azure. Google cloud is in fourth place, trailing International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ).

The cloud is a huge market already and it’s expected to get far larger, quickly. Forrester recently pegged the expected value of the public cloud — services like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud — to reach $236 billion by 2020.

And Google wants a bigger piece of that pie.

At its Next 2017 conference keynote, the company made the case for choosing Google cloud over AWS or Azure. While noting that it has invested $30 billion in its cloud services, the company rattled off an impressive list of companies that have recently made the move to Google cloud. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY ) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL ) represent the large corporate side of Google cloud’s capabilities, while popular apps like Pokemon Go and Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP ) Snapchat show off its suitability for hosting consumer apps.

Google cloud’s head Diane Greene, took the opportunity to fire a shot at Amazon’s AWS and the bad PR it’s received for large-scale outages. Chances are, you were affected by an AWS issue at the end of February that slowed or took down thousands of websites, apps and services for hours.

Greene noted that Google cloud has been recognized for topping all cloud service providers in availability for 2016. She puts that availability level at 99.999% reliability, which is very impressive.

It certainly makes a case for switching from AWS.

