Buy Some Downside to Own Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock at a Discount

Investors have been hammered in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) in more ways than one this week. But is it time to buy GOOGL stock’s pullback? Let’s take a look at what’s behind the price action, the technical picture and a limited-risk options strategy on Alphabet to better navigate the environment.

The consensus view earlier this year had been any political risks facing Alphabet would surely be coming out of China or from Capitol Hill. But it was a problem from across the pond and from our European neighbors in the U.K. that sent shares of GOOGL tumbling this week.

For the weekly period, shares of Alphabet are off about 4% after influential foreign ad buyers lashed out about how their ads had been placed alongside terrorist and other extremism media on Google’s YouTube. For its part, Alphabet is taking action and looking to improve its “brand safety controls.”

Improvements aren’t happening soon enough for some though. Earlier this week, as Barron’s noted, France’s Havas SA, the world’s sixth largest marketing agency, stated it had pulled the plug on all client advertising in the U.K. from both YouTube and the Google Display Network.

And now American companies are joining the ranks in protest as well.

In the interim and while the controversy plays out with bulls like Pacific Crest and bears, or at least alarmists, chiming in, we can take a visual look at how things are playing out in GOOGL stock.

GOOGL Stock Daily Chart

Just prior to this week’s sudden and volatile bout of profit-taking, GOOGL stock had been making all the right technical moves. Since the beginning of 2017, shares of Alphabet managed to successfully clear the prior all-time highs, rally, establish a successful test of support and then proceed to even higher highs.

Now — despite the quick drop of around 4% this week — our view is Alphabet could be setting up as a pullback entry. For the more quick-fingered among us, the hammering of shares by Thursday’s close actually formed a bullish hammer low.

