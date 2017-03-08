Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is Still “The One”

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) rebounded nicely following their short-lived but sharp post-earnings selloff in late January. This very ability of GOOGL stock to recover so quickly speaks to underlying demand and a multimonth uptrend that active investors and traders must respect until proven otherwise.

When I last discussed Alphabet stock on Jan. 9, I said that shares appeared to have good upside potential into late January. I wanted to target the $845-$850 area before the Jan. 26 earnings report. The stock reached the upper end of this price range by Jan. 24.

Note that this was specifically a pre-earnings trade; the goal was to get out before Alphabet’s report on Jan. 26.

Why? Because empirically, trying to time a specific post-earnings outcome for any given stock has at best a 50% chance of success.

While parts of the broader stock market showed some signs of volatility in recent days, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 — as represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) — continues to motor higher. Both GOOGL stock and GOOG stock, being an important part of this index often times can flash important signals as to the next directional move in the Nasdaq-100.

GOOGL Stock Charts

Looking at the big-picture multiyear weekly chart of Alphabet, we see that the uptrend (purple-dotted parallels) remains well intact. However, GOOGL is now bumping up against the very upper end of this range.



Another way of looking at this trading channel is to note that previous attempts at overshooting to the upside failed. As such, traders and investors primarily want to respect the trend.

