The Core of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is at Risk

As the weather has begun to warm, some of our best writers here at InvestorPlace have turned a little cautious on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), the artist formerly known as Google.

GOOGL stock “carries some risks,” wrote Lawrence Meyers. Chris Tyler and Nicholas Chahine recently suggested option trades on the stock, rather than an outright buy, and Tyler even offered a bearish strategy. Even I recently put an “if” in the “Google $1,000” prediction.

All these stories were written before the latest news to hit the company.

That news is the Google “ad strike,” which is highlighting the Achilles heel of the company’s entire business model. It threatens GOOGL stock, and it will take more than cosmetic surgery to fix.

Algorithms Killed the Publishing Star

The problem lies in Google’s “programmatic advertising” model, which uses intrinsic targeting to decide which ads to place in front of readers.

With an intrinsic model, ads are placed based on the demographics and browsing history of users, rather than content they are looking at. Any website can get the ads, even if your page has a jihadi video on it, or anti-gay hate speech, or something else an advertiser might find objectionable.

Content that YouTube will take for upload might not be the kind of content Enterprise Rent-a-Car, which recently joined the strike, wants its ad to appear next to.

Between them, Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which also uses programmatic computer-driven advertising, should take 46% of all digital ad spending this year, over $100 billion. The global market for online ads is approaching $600 billion, nearly 40% of all advertising.

Google has been aware of the danger for some time, and its efforts to correct it by taking ads off certain sites can be as ham-handed as its advertising policy. That’s because banning decisions are still being made by computers, not by people.

People are good at gaming systems, and artificial intelligence isn’t foolproof.

The Real Problem Is Bigger

GOOGL is not going to get any support from publishers here, because it’s publishers who have been getting killed by programmatic advertising.

The whole point of publishing is to create a premium audience, aggregating people based on their location, their industry or lifestyle, and seek a premium price for reaching those people. Programmatic advertising destroys this model, allowing advertisers to pick off readers one by one, buying access to them all at a run of network price.

Next Page