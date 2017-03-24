Google Hangouts: No More Text Messaging After May 22

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Hangouts may remove text message after May 22.

A new report claims that Google Hangouts will alert users that they will no longer be able to use the app for texting on March 27. It claims that users will be asked to select a new default messaging app after this. If they don’t have one, they will be taken to the Google Play Store to chose a new messaging app.

The change won’t actually stop everyone from using Google Hangouts as a messaging service. Google Voice users will reportedly still be able to use the app for text messaging even after May 22. However, they will get a notification telling them that their carrier number can no longer be used with Hangouts, reports Engadget.

Google Hangouts users that are worried about losing their old messages are fretting over nothing. When choosing a new default messaging app, their old text messages will be transferred over from Hangouts to that one. Google has plenty of messaging apps to chose from on the Play Store.

The reported decision to remove text messaging from Hangouts likely has to do with Alphabet Inc’s plans for the app. The company has expressed its interest in making the app more focused on productivity. It hopes to set it up as a better tool for business users, Ars Technica notes.

A Reddit post claims to have the full email concerning the changes coming to Google Hangouts. You can check it out for yourself by following this link.