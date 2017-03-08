Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Confirms 10th Brick-and-Mortar Bookstore

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has confirmed the launch of its 10th brick-and-mortar bookstore.

The company spent decades thriving as an e-commerce retailer, and while this is Amazon’s main line of business still, it is giving consumers what they want by opening bookstores.

It would’ve been unfathomable for the retailer to compete with other bookstores in the past, but Amazon has become an authority in books over the years due to the fact that many choose to read books based on what the site’s users have to say about it, or how well it sells on the e-commerce business.

Now, another brick-and-mortar bookstore will open in Washington, this time in Bellevue. It will specifically be on 104 Bellevue Square name with the codename “Cache.” This is located across Lake Washington from Seattle and it will be very similar to the other brick-and-mortar bookstores unveiled by Amazon.

The company’s Seattle store has more than simply books as it also offers a showroom for the company’s technology, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and other devices that use Alexa’s smart features.

Amazon recently unveiled a supermarket concept that would rely mostly on robots, utilizing as little as three human beings as employees who help to maintain and keep the grocer in operation. Some locations will be bigger, but the most humans the company will use is 10 per location.

AMZN stock fell 0.4% Wednesday.