Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Inks ‘Package Pickup’ Deal With Repsol Gas

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has inked a deal with Repsol Gas that will allow consumers to pick up packages at its stations.

The company has more than 4,000 gas stations across Spain and Portugal that will be available for the e-commerce retailer’s “package pickup” deal. Amazon started a partnership with a number of companies that will offer plenty of locations around the U.S. and the rest of the world where you can pick up your package.

The deal with Repsol Gas will be in effect over the two coming months following a successful test in Italy, where the package pickup deal was included in more than 320 Repsol locations.

“We’re adding new products and services to our forecourts to take advantage of the fact we have more face-to-face contact with consumers each day than almost any other brand in Spain,” said Josu Jon Imaz, Repsol chief executive.

We are also living in a time where oil prices are relatively low compared to recent years, and companies such as Repsol Gas are looking to cash in in a number of ways, whether it be by adding new offerings or by partnering up with one of the world’s preeminent e-commerce retailers.

This Amazon pickup service is already available in more than 1,300 Repsol locations in the U.S and UK.

AMZN stock fell 0.5% Monday.