Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Continues to Impress

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) can be safely described as a juggernaut. I know that term gets thrown around a lot with hot growth stocks, but AMZN has been on a roll for years at this point and its momentum seems to be growing with every quarter.

When you think of how diverse and abundant the online retailing universe is, in some great measure, all these retailers have Jeff Bezos & Co. to thank for leading the way. At every step, AMZN has been a leader, whether it’s logistics or diversification or membership programs.

For many years, Amazon never got its due from analysts. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos always has been a firm believer in reinvesting in new ideas, not rolling them into a huge cash pile and sitting on it. This isn’t the traditional way businesses operate.

They put together a rainy day fund in case revenue dries up and it has to live off its cash. Or it can use that cash to buy a company that will add more revenue to its bottom line.

AMZN is like a high-wire act compared to typical businesses. It isn’t a big M&A firm — it builds what it wants to be. Whether it’s mobile phones, e-readers, cloud storage or same-day delivery, Amazon builds most of it from the ground-up with its revenues.

The other amazing aspect of this strategy is, Bezos & Co are right on most of their ventures. And when one division is waning, there seems to be a new one to come take its place. For example, as the retail side of the business was slowing and the grocery business’ logistics were a hard slog, AMZN was ramping up its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business. Now AWS powers a huge amount of the resources Amazon has at its disposal to reinvent the consumer side businesses.

Bottom Line on AMZN Stock

While unconventional, there’s no doubt the model works. And maybe it’s just for Amazon, but it’s still a massively disruptive business managed very well. In a recent interview on CNBC, even uber-investor Warren Buffett praised Bezos as one of the best managers he’s ever seen.

And AMZN continues to disrupt the sectors it occupies. Its voice-activated AI home companion Echo has nearly doubled its brand awareness in the U.S. from 47% last year to 82% this year. And some analysts see this new sector as a $10 billion industry in the next few years.

It is launching one-hour delivery in Milwaukee. It is building out its own logistics hubs that someday will likely challenge firms like FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ). There is even talk that it may take a page out of its Chinese cousin Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA ) and move into the finance sector next.

The point is, this train may have left the station, but it has a long ride ahead and it continues to gain speed.

