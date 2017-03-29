Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Could Hit $1,000 by Labor Day

It took shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) roughly two years to get from $400 per share to $600. It took about one year for the stock to decisively cross the $800 per share barrier. At this rate, Amazon could hit $1,000 by Labor Day.

As trading commenced on March 29 the stock was up 1.5% within two hours. That’s a gain of $13 per share. Since the start of the year, AMZN stock is up 15%.

My own retirement is starting to look gold plated. I have more than doubled my money since buying in at $330 per share, and I took out the cash I invested earlier in the year, because Amazon was looking like too big a piece of my pie.

Still, I’m no Jeff Bezos. The founder and CEO of Amazon is now worth over $71 billion, making him the third-richest person on the planet. Warren Buffett, who has been accumulating wealth for over a half-century at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ), needs to watch his back — Bezos is just $4 billion behind.

Pounding the Table

Despite all this, analysts keep pounding the table for Amazon like it’s a hot start-up. Barclays says Amazon will eventually be worth over $1 trillion, nearly two-and-one-half times what it’s worth today. If Bezos stays along for the ride, his net worth will approach $200 billion.

Not bad for an old bookstore, eh?

Of course, Amazon is a lot more than a bookstore. It has big plans in furniture in appliances, showroom stores that let buyers kick the tires on merchandise and then get it delivered. If you’re old enough, think Service Merchandise on steroids.

Amazon got into the Middle East market over the last week, buying Souq.com of Dubai for an estimated $650 million. Dubai gives the company a hub from which to attack all of Asia and Africa, and the price was a snip. Anyone who took stock already has a fat gain on it.

Amazon even beat the taxman this week. A judge ruled that the transfer pricing it used to move profits from the U.S. to Luxembourg a decade ago was legal, saving the company $1.5 billion. The company says it has $2.8 billion in earnings stashed abroad, and the “Double Irish” technique it had been using to cut its tax bill will still work until 2020.

