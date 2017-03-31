What’s Driving the Increase in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit an all-time high of $876.44 on Mar. 29, before closing a tad lower at $872.32.

Source: Shutterstock

The week so far has been a blockbuster hit for Amazon stock and investors cheered the company’s latest moves all announced on Tuesday. The result is a 2.14% increase in the AMZN stock price at the end of Wednesday’s trading, lifting CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth by $1.5 billion and making him the world’s second richest person.

Let’s discuss what’s driving the surge.

The Deal to Acquire Souq.com Is Final

Amazon confirmed on Tuesday that it has agreed to the takeover, but it did not shed light on the terms of the deal. The deal materialized despite the eleventh hour bid of $800 million by Mohamed Alabbar’s Dubai-based Emaar Malls.

The deal gives Amazon stock a strong foothold in the Middle East and a much needed boost to its international expansion efforts at a time when its e-commerce business is facing tough competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ). According to the two companies, there is tremendous potential in the region and this alliance will help them to become a major player.

We believe there is great potential in this alliance. AMZN stock is a major player in the global online retail industry and possesses years of experience in the space. This coupled with Souq’s expertise in the Middle East bodes well for the merged company.

What we think has particularly impressed investors about this deal is that Amazon is picking up the buy option over build. This means that AMZN will start generating revenues in the region right way without wasting any time in building its own infrastructure.

We note that Amazon stock appreciated 47.5% in the last year compared with the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s gain of 38.3%. International expansion is expected to back the momentum going ahead.

Amazon.com, Inc. Net Income (TTM) | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote AMZN Stock and the Amazon Connect Rollout Concurrent with the announcement, Amazon rolled out Amazon Connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service that enables businesses to build scalable customer service at a lower cost. The new service is based on the same technology that powers AMZN’s own customer service and is nicely amalgamated with other services on the AWS platform.

This underscores Amazon’s growing interest in creating industry specific solutions on top of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Just like it is adding abilities to Alexa-powered Echo devices to penetrate every stream of business, it is developing specific end-to-end solutions to boost its presence in multiple industries.

With the company expanding its presence in multiple industries, investors are likely to hold on to AMZN stock.

Next Page