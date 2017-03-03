Amazon.com, Inc.: How to Buy AMZN Stock at a Much-Needed Discount

It’s more than OK to like purchasing from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). But if you’re looking to buy AMZN stock, it may be smarter to delay that buy decision. That’s because you can wrap up a discount using the proper technique.

As most consumers know by now, there’s a lot to like about shopping at Amazon. There’s also a lot to like these days about AMZN stock. A month ago, the online retailing giant trumped profit views by nearly 12.5% in delivering earnings of $1.54 per share.

Sales for Q4 did come in a tad light, but the sheer size of Amazon’s $43.7 billion in revenues for the holiday quarter, can’t in our opinion, be discounted too much without looking like the Grinch. After all, sales grew by a nothing-to-sneeze at 27% to $136 billion for the full year, powering a three-fold increase in profits over 2015.

Cash flow also jumped 38% to $16.4 billion, and the company’s latest growth engine, Amazon Web Services (AWS) delivered a solid 47% in its quarterly sales.

So, what’s not to like about AMZN stock right now?

Management did trim, to put it mildly, its profit outlook for 2017 with a range of $250 million to $900 million versus the Street’s forecast of $1.33 billion.

The good news is Amazon’s warning isn’t nearly as damaging as it looks on first inspection. The “weak” guidance factors in aggressive investments in media, fulfillment and India. And as proof, after an initial and apparently short-sighted “sell, sell, sell!” by investors — Amazon stock has delivered the gift of fresh all-time-highs just last week.

But are Amazon shares offering you something worth buying right now?

Looking at Amazon’s chart, the question “Is it, or isn’t it?” comes to mind as shares flirt with a multiday test of its prior highs from October.



Click to Enlarge With a substantial corrective move wedged between the former high of $847.21 and price action over the past week or two, AMZN stock has put together either a bullish cup-with-handle or potentially bearish variation on the classic double-top pattern.

Which side holds the directional edge moving forward? My best estimate is there’s some likely pressure in Amazon’s near future.

