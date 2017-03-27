Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Consider Brick-and-Mortar Furniture Stores

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is considering launching a new type of retail space as the company continues to experiment with new concepts.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce retailer believes it is imperative to step into the world of brick-and-mortar operations in order to expand its business, and one way it may be achieving this goal is by opening a series of physical locations that sell furniture and home appliances.

The reasoning behind this move revolves around the fact that consumers are usually unwilling to buy a fridge or couch online because they don’t know exactly what they look like, and Amazon believes that such a move will help consumers imagine the item in person.

In fact, customers will even be able to see what the product will look like in their home through virtual reality capabilities that Amazon will unveil. It would be a departure from any sales tactic that any other retailer has created.

The company has gradually increased its physical footprint by also discussing the possibility of a grocery store that is run almost entirely by robots, using at least three and up to 10 people who help make sure operations run smoothly.

These are all good concepts but it is still unclear what Amazon will make a reality out of, and what the company will shelf for a future time.

AMZN stock rose 0.4% Monday.