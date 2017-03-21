Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Start Collecting Sales Tax in Maine

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) customers living in Maine will start seeing sales taxes show up on their orders.

Starting on April 1, 2017, Amazon.com, Inc. will start adding a sales tax on orders from customers in the state. This information has been confirmed by state officials working for the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, but not by AMZN. The sales tax will add 5.5% to items sold through the online retailer’s website.

George Gervais, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, says that the change “is an important first step in leveling the playing field,” in the state. A 2013 estimate from the state claims that it was losing $28 million per year from the lack of online sale taxes, reports Bangor Daily News.

There are currently 36 states where Amazon.com, Inc. adds sales taxes to online purchases. They are as follows:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Maine isn’t featured on the list of states where Amazon.com, Inc. charges for sales tax. However, it also isn’t April 1 yet. The list will likely be updated at this time to include Maine as one of the states that customers will have to pay sales taxes on purchases from the online retailer.