Amazon Prime Now Adds Alcohol Delivery in Ohio

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is allowing customers in Ohio to order alcohol through its Prime Now service.

The introduction of alcohol to its product listings means that Prime customers living in Ohio can order drinks and have them delivered directly to their homes. The service offers free two-hour delivery and one-hour delivery for $7.99.

While news that alcohol can show up at their doorsteps will likely excite many Ohioans, there are some limitations. First of all, the offer is only available in select cities. As of right now only Prime members in certain neighborhoods in Cincinnati and Columbus can take advantage of the service.

Ohioans living in Cincinnati and Columbus can use the Amazon Prime Now app to determine if alcohol delivery is available in their area. The app just requires that they enter their ZIP code to see if the option is available for them. This can also be done on the Amazon Prime Now website.

Cincinnati and Columbus residents that live in an area with alcohol delivery have a variety of different options to chose from. This includes major brands, such as Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR)’s (NYSE: BUD ) Bud Light, Chateau Ste. Michelle and Veuve Clicquot.

Ohioans that are looking for a more local taste from Amazon Prime Now will also have several different options to chose from. This includes offerings from Great Lakes Brewing Company, Rhinegeist and MadTree Brewing.

“We are excited to continue expanding our product offerings and we know customers will love getting wine and beer delivered right to their door in one hour or less,” Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Prime Now Worldwide, said in a statement. “Whether you run out of wine at your dinner party or need more chilled champagne for mimosas at a family brunch, Prime Now can save customers time with superfast delivery so they can skip a trip to the store.”