Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Stock Is Massively Overlooked

Semiconductor company Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA ) recently released better than expected fourth-quarter results, its HD video chips are found in some of the hottest new gadgets and the firm grew its revenue by nearly 30% from the previous year. Despite all of that good news, AMBA stock has declined 15% over the past six months. So far this year the firm has barely moved the needle.

Ambarella stock is in investors’ bad books. The company’s relationship with action-camera maker GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO ) developed some cracks and traders lost confidence.

However, while potentially losing out on business with one of its biggest customers may have sunk Ambarella’s ship in years past, the AMBA of the present has diversified its revenue stream enough that the firm can stand to lose out on a bit of GPRO business.

Big Things for AMBA

While GPRO is certainly a big part of AMBA’s bottom line, the company has moved beyond relying solely on the action-camera maker as its lifeline. AMBA video chips can be found in all kinds of tech gadgets — from Mercedes Benz recording devices to home security products.

However, perhaps the most exciting of Ambarella’s ventures is its role in Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP ) social media sunglasses.

Snap generated a lot of buzz during its IPO this year because the social media microvlogging site has been a rapid success among millennials. Now, the company has introduced Snapchat-ready spectacles that are capable of recording and uploading snippets of users’ lives via an Ambarella chip.

This partnership is great news for AMBA stock, because the success of the glasses could help the firm move on even further from its reliance on GPRO.

Ambarella HD video chips are a hot commodity for social-media centered products because they produce good-quality images even in low light and are able to efficiently compress footage, making it easy to upload and share.

With all the buzz currently surrounding SNAP, it would be silly to overlook the tech behind the specs.

