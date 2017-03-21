Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is a Darling. Now Sell It

If you have been following my coverage of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) since it made Lisa Su its CEO in October, 2014 you have done very well for yourself in AMD stock.

Dr. Su was given a clear roadmap by her predecessor, Rory Read, and she has executed on it flawlessly. She took job cuts and an inventory write-down, then took off on the strength of Radeon graphics and Ryzen processing chips.

This was a $2 stock in January of 2016. It opened at $14.40 today, but took a 3.7% haircut as the broader market drops under pressure. Since the last time I wrote about AMD stock in December, it is up 30%-plus. Everyone likes AMD. They love its niche in gaming, and analysts are pounding the table for the stock, raising their price targets.

What should the savvy investor do now? Why, sell of course.

AMD Stock Is Not Intel

I have covered AMD for almost four decades — from back when it was the Jerry Sanders show — and the company has had a boom-and-bust pattern since before I got here.

AMD will appear to be at death’s door, then pull some new products out of its hat and appear to be competitive again with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). But AMD is not Intel. Intel is 10 times bigger by market capitalization and 16 times bigger by revenue. Intel moves slowly, but it moves. And when it gets around to it, Intel always slaps AMD back down. Hard.

AMD’s key advantage over Intel remains what it was in Sanders’ day. Price. Ryzen chips are much cheaper than their Intel competitors. They’re not faster, and not better than Intel’s Kaby Lake silicon, they’re just less expensive.

This is always AMD’s modus operandi. Right about now, when analysts are predicting AMD will soon have better performance than its larger rival, Intel always has the same response: It moves to a new generation, it drops the prices on the old inventory, and it blows AMD out of the water.

It’s as predictable as the mouse and the cat.

