Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Offers Money-Back Guarantee to Heart Attack Victims on Repatha

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) is willing to offer a money-back guarantee to patients that suffer a heart attack while on its cardiovascular drug Repatha.

Amgen, Inc. says that it is willing to bargain with insurance companies in an effort to get them to offer Repatha to their customers. This includes the money-back guarantee that will be available for patients in the United States.

Amgen, Inc. says that it will be willing to offer the refund to payers that are willing to remove access barriers. The money-back guarantee will be available to patients that suffer a heart attack or stroke while taking Repatha.

The heart attack and stroke refund isn’t the only special offer that Amgen, Inc. is making to get patients to take a risk on Repatha. It is also willing to set up co-pay cards for certain patients. insurance coverage support and injection training.

All of this comes in a press release from Amgen, Inc. announcing the results of a study of Repatha. The study included 27,564 patients that used the drug. It found that the drug was able to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, strokes and coronary revascularization, by 20%.

While Amgen, Inc. points out that the drug reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events for than the best therapy, it still wasn’t as good as analysts were expecting. Ronny Gal, a Bernstein analyst, told CNBC that the drug is too expensive for what it offers. He notes that the data shows it would only prevent one cardiovascular event per every 137 patients.

AMGN stock was down 6% as of noon Friday.